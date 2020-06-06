Emmett Ryder Hansard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmett Ryder Hansard

Knoxville - Emmett Ryder Hansard, infant son of Ethan Hansard & Kayla Flanders, flew into the arms of Jesus June 5, 2020. Survivors include parents, Ethan & Kayla, grandparents, Patricia "Patty" Davis, William "Billy" Wallace, Shana Flanders, and Shawn Flanders, as well as several other relatives and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved