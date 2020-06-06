Emmett Ryder Hansard
Knoxville - Emmett Ryder Hansard, infant son of Ethan Hansard & Kayla Flanders, flew into the arms of Jesus June 5, 2020. Survivors include parents, Ethan & Kayla, grandparents, Patricia "Patty" Davis, William "Billy" Wallace, Shana Flanders, and Shawn Flanders, as well as several other relatives and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.