Emogene (Jean) Bates

Emogene (Jean) Bates Obituary
Emogene (Jean) Bates

Knoxville - Emogene (Jean) Bates age 88, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at The Point at Life Spring. She was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. Jean was also a member of O.E.S. Chapter # 96, the American Nurses Association and the Tennessee Nurses Association. She was a graduate of Knoxville General Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1952.

Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, James H. Bates.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Randy Everts of Corryton; sons and daughters-in-law, J. Kent and Donna Bates and Bryan J. and Jeannie Bates, all of Knoxville; grandchildren, Brittni Bates, James Everts and wife Alex, Matthew Everts and wife Rachel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Jerry John, Georgie and Patrick Hollifield; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Patti DeLoach; sister-in-law, Nell Brooks; special cousins, Patsy Greene and Cyrus McQueen; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Dr. C. Glen Sullivan officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Bates' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
