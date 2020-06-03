Emogene Reese
Emogene Reese

The Woodlands, TX - REESE, EMOGENE (JEAN) FLETCHER, age 95, peacefully passed away at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on April 13, 2020 from kidney failure.

She was born on December 9, 1924 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Following graduation from Big Stone Gap High School, she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee to attend St. Mary's Nursing School. While in Knoxville she met and married the love of her life, the late John H. Reese. After graduation from nursing school, she worked as a nurse at Acuff Clinic until the birth of their daughter, Vicky Reese Shelledy. She and John were active members of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Jean was a great support to John in his work at WATE TV and in his many civic and charitable activities. Their greatest source of pride and accomplishment was in helping establish and serving on the board of directors of Emerald Youth Foundation, where Jean was later named an honorary member following John's death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vass and Virgie Fletcher; sisters, Grace Fleenor White and Nell Fletcher Reasor; and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky and her husband, Dan Shelledy, and grandsons, Brian Shelledy and wife, Jessica, and Jonathan Shelledy and wife, Youngson Lei.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, John. Steve Diggs will be officiating. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Emerald Youth Foundation, online at EmeraldYouth.org or 1014 Heiskell Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Jean's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
