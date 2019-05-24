|
|
Enamae Eble Peavyhouse
Harriman, TN
Enamae Eble Peavyhouse passed away May 12, 2019 at Renaissance Terrace. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Harriman. She is preceded in death by her husband Volney Peavyhouse, her parents Ollie and John "Hauncie" Eble, four brothers, two sisters and sister-in-law Pauline Eble. She is survived by her son Thomas Audie Peavyhouse of California. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Tennessee. Ena graduated from Oakdale High School, worked at Emery's Store and Harriman Hoisery Mill before enlisting in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) in 1942. She was the first woman from the Morgan- Roane County area to enlist in the newly created corps. Even though she only served 9 months in the military, she was very proud to have served. She did Basic Training and Army Administration School in Daytona Beach Florida. Later she was assigned to Jefferson Barracks, MO where she worked in Judge Advocate General's Office. After leaving the military she worked in the same office as a federal service employee. After WWII she was auditor/bookkeeper at Singer Sewing Machine Central Agencies in Dallas, TX and Pasadena CA. Later she worked for California State Attorney General and California State Court of Appeal in Los Angeles where she retired in 1986. In 1960's she was very active in the Democrat Party and was appointed to the state committee and elected to Los Angeles CA Democrat Committee. She was a "Golden Girl" hostess at the 1960 Democrat Convention in Los Angeles. In 1970 she became a Republican and was active in CA State Attorney General Campaigns and two gubernatorial elections and attended Gov. Reagan's inaugural. She had many short articles printed in the Los Angeles papers, mostly on politics.
After living in California nearly 40 years she returned to Tennessee in 1988 and lived in Harriman and Rockwood.
Funeral Service will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens with Military Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 871 Weisgarber Rd Knoxville, TN 37909 or by credit card by calling 1-800-227-2345. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Peavyhouse Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019