Graves, Eola Dalton, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1926. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frank Graves, son, Gilbert Graves, parents, Ervin and Bessie Dalton, son-in-law, Bill Davis, brothers, Herman, Maxine, Arnold, Archie, Enos (Helen), Cecil (Juanita), Quinton (Alma), sister, Myrtle Dalton Witt. Until her health condition made it impossible, she was an active member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. She dearly loved her church family and the many friends she made down through the years. She was always ready to cook a meal or lend a hand to those in need. She was an avid gardener and made many beautiful quilts for her family. She was well known for the wonderful green beans, pickled beets and stack cakes. Most of all she loved her Lord and she and her husband brought their children up in a loving Christian home. Survivors, daughters and son-in-law, LaVerne Davis, Tellico Plains, Althea and Ed Hardin, Tazewell, son and daughter-in-law, James and Carolyn Graves, Tellico Plains, grandchildren, Gary Davis, Lisa Kelley, Denise Eversole, Stephen Graves, Marla Shaw, Michael Graves, Sara Gravelle, Edward Hardin, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends may come by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains, Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 12 Noon. There will be a private funeral service with Rev. Steve Teague officiating. Interment in Coker Creek Cemetery. The family would like to express deep appreciation and love to the staff at Wood Presbyterian Home and to Judy Hemphill, mom's roommate for their wonderful care and love for our mom. Thank you to all the precious nieces, nephews and friends for the many ways you showed love for mom. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.









