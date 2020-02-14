|
Eria (Harold) Donahue
Knoxville - Donahue, Eria (Harold) of Chattanooga, formerly of Knoxville departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was a member of the Church of God Union Assembly where he served as a deacon for 57 years. He loved the lord and stood for what he believed. He was a US Army Veteran, retired from TVA Knoxville and the last 17 years he worked for Walmart as the Singing Cashier. He loved family, loved to sing, always loved basketball with his famous on point hook shot, and a die hard Tennessee fan. He was preceded in death by his wife June Donahue, wife Sarah Donahue, father John Donahue, mother Azalee Donahue, several brothers and sister. He was survived by his wife Faye Donahue of 7 years, daughter Reeta Hellmund, son Tim (wife Cindy), brother Raymond, sisters Arillia Huff, Ann Hogg, several stepchildren, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great- grandchildren. Too many life long friends to count. The family will receive friends from 2-5:00 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Church of God Union Assembly 3428 Keith Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Paul Hughes, Rev. David Simmons and Rev. Kaylon Hughes officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Full Military Honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020