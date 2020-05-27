Eric Alan Jobe
Eric Alan Jobe

Knoxville - Eric Alan Jobe, age 32, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Eric was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Karns High School. Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Price, Evelyn Price Larson, Louie and Betty Jobe. He is survived by his parents, Doug and Susan Jobe; brothers, John Jobe, Seth Jobe and wife Katie; PaPaw Del Larson; girlfriend, Jackie Twigg; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Receiving of friends will be Saturday from 3:00 - 4:45 at Grace Baptist Church, 7171 Oak Ridge Hwy. A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity/KARM at P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927-3310, karm.org .






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:45 PM
Grace Baptist Church
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
