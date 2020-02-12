|
|
Eric Corman Drumm
Knoxville - Dr. Eric Corman Drumm, age 68, died February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet Drumm; children, Joseph (Megan) Drumm and Rebecca (Daniel) Widener; grandchildren, Ben and William Drumm and Parker Widener; and sister, Carol Drumm (Fred) Wood. He is preceded in death by his parents, Judith and Corman Drumm.
Eric was born (August 16, 1951) in Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, he attended the University of South Carolina, earning a Master of Science in Civil Engineering. After working with Duke Energy, he began doctorial work at Virginia Tech University, and ultimately earned a PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Arizona. He then began what became a 37 year career at the University of Tennessee.
He started his academic career in the Civil Engineering Department, where he became a tenured professor. Eric then served as Department Head of Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture from 2008 to 2016. During his tenure as department head, he initiated the Construction Science concentration, which became its own degree program in 2019. Throughout his service to UT, he was much respected and beloved by colleagues and students alike.
Though dedicated and accomplished in his life's work, he treasured time with Janet and their children, and later, their grandchildren. Eric will be remembered for his love for family, his patience and his wisdom, whether it is tying a fishing knot with a grandchild or providing counsel and support to family, friends and students. He was one who put others first, respected civility, and casted calm on all situations.
As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Eric practiced his Christian faith quietly, humbly and generously.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (6500 Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919). Friends will be received following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Eric Drumm Construction Science Program Enhancement Endowment [University of Tennessee Foundation (notate in memory of Dr. Eric Drumm), Attention Tom Looney, UT Institute of Agriculture, 107 Morgan Hall, Knoxville, TN 37996-4502] or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020