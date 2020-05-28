Eric Eugene Harper
Eric Eugene Harper, age 33, was born February 23, 1987 to Van E. Harper, Sr. and Angela L Nolan in Knoxville, TN.
As a child, Eric was always so kind and loving which he had the same demeanor as an adult. If you met Eric, you knew there would be a lasting impression. He was an early graduate of West High School. Eric enrolled in college earning his A.A.S in Business.
Eric experienced many different things in his life that most only dream of. He was a well-versed young man. With an array of interests, guns were his passion. He was a Gunsmith by trade. He worked on guns even customizing beautiful pieces that drew a crowd every time he was at the gun range (where he spent most of his spare time).
Preceded in death by great grandfather, Robert Scrugg; great grandmothers, Henrietta Newton and Edith Deed and uncles, James and Otis Newton.
Left to cherish his memory: parents, Angela Nolan and Van Harper Sr. (step mother, Jackie Taylor); sister, Nicole Evans; brothers, Van Harper Jr, Enriquez (Sheree K.) Harper, Sidney Hinton, Jr, Toriano Littles and Troy Carter; step sister, Brianna Taylor; grandparents, Charles Nolan, Edith Nolan, Carolyn Harper; aunts, Michelle Nolan Brice, Tracie Nolan, April Nolan, Pauline Hawkins, Darlene Shelton, Tonya Harper, Tasha Harper, Krystal Malone, LaKeysha Carter, Mirander Humphrey, Stephanie Treadwell; uncles, Parvin Harper and Joe Harper Sr.; special friend, whom he loved over 8 years, Aerial; a host of other family and friends to include Thomas Gaddis, Eric Wright, Clay Pedigo, Jermaine Boyd, College Hills SDA church family and the Lipman Produce family.
Saturday, May 30, 2020, a private graveside will take place. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.