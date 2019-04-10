Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Kevin Lowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric Kevin Lowe Obituary
Eric Kevin Lowe

Seymour, TN

Eric Kevin Lowe, age 58 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was a member of The Carton Craft/Impact Alliance Family located in Alpharetta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Lowe. His

survivors include: wife, Tanna Lowe; daughters and sons-in-law, Jade and Jamison Trent, and Chesney and Cory Blalock; grandchildren, Phoenix, Bailey, Sawyer, Penelope, and Harlow; mother, Sherry Konjura and husband Gerry; brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig (Barbara) Keeton, Parke (Mike) Keeton, and Shawn (Starlene) Lowe; step-mother, Ruby Lowe; step-father, Guy Keeton; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 PM-1:30 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Family and friends will leave in procession at 1:30 PM for a 2 PM graveside service and

interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now