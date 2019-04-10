|
|
Eric Kevin Lowe
Seymour, TN
Eric Kevin Lowe, age 58 of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was a member of The Carton Craft/Impact Alliance Family located in Alpharetta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Lowe. His
survivors include: wife, Tanna Lowe; daughters and sons-in-law, Jade and Jamison Trent, and Chesney and Cory Blalock; grandchildren, Phoenix, Bailey, Sawyer, Penelope, and Harlow; mother, Sherry Konjura and husband Gerry; brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig (Barbara) Keeton, Parke (Mike) Keeton, and Shawn (Starlene) Lowe; step-mother, Ruby Lowe; step-father, Guy Keeton; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 PM-1:30 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Family and friends will leave in procession at 1:30 PM for a 2 PM graveside service and
interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019