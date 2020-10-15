Eric Thales Craig-Bettis
Knoxville - We are heartbroken to announce that Thales passed unexpectedly Saturday at his farm. Thales was a beloved son to Kathryn Louise Craig and Eric Taylor Bettis, both of Knoxville. He is survived by both of his parents, his siblings Frances, Michael and Donald, and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him dearly. Thales never met a stranger and never attached much meaning to material things. He was content to work on his land, hike in the mountains, and spend time with family and friends. He was generous with every gift he had been given, from his remarkable talents as a cook to gardening to listening. He lived the last few years of his life happily on his property in Knox County with his dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. It's often not until a person is gone that you can really put your finger on what stood out about them, and Thales will be remembered for his big heart, his humble spirit, his easy laugh and his uncommon warmth. A Celebration of Thales life will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park Reverend Mark Lampley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
