1/1
Eric Thales Craig-Bettis
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Thales Craig-Bettis

Knoxville - We are heartbroken to announce that Thales passed unexpectedly Saturday at his farm. Thales was a beloved son to Kathryn Louise Craig and Eric Taylor Bettis, both of Knoxville. He is survived by both of his parents, his siblings Frances, Michael and Donald, and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him dearly. Thales never met a stranger and never attached much meaning to material things. He was content to work on his land, hike in the mountains, and spend time with family and friends. He was generous with every gift he had been given, from his remarkable talents as a cook to gardening to listening. He lived the last few years of his life happily on his property in Knox County with his dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. It's often not until a person is gone that you can really put your finger on what stood out about them, and Thales will be remembered for his big heart, his humble spirit, his easy laugh and his uncommon warmth. A Celebration of Thales life will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park Reverend Mark Lampley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in charge. i






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved