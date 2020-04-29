|
Eric V. Curd Sr.
Knoxville - Eric V. Curd Sr, born January 3, 1972, departed this life April 17, 2020 at his home. He attended Rule High School and was employed by CMC Steel formerly Ameristeel/Gerdau for 18 years where he worked as an Assistant Furnace Operator. He had several hobbies such as: hunting, fishing, boat riding, mowing grass and of course barbecuing. Ricky, as most knew him, attended New Salem Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by mother, Wilma D. Curd; brothers, Melvin Curd and Jeff Turner; nephews, Jawara M. Clark and Anthony Kelley and best friend, Anthony "Tony" McDowell.
Left to mourn his passing, devoted father, William V. Curd Sr.; sons, Eric V. (Darquetta) Curd Jr. and James Bryson; daughter, Renee Bryson; grandchildren, Kyrie and Kaidence Curd, Leioni "LeLe" and Lezari Newton; devoted companion, Ann Curd; sisters, Barbara Ann Curd of Oak Ridge, TN, Valeria "Cherry" Clark, Karen "Tootie" Douglas (Andra), Arendia "Tiny" Mitchell (Shelton Jones), Lisa (Lee) Steed of Virginia, Dezie (Ken) Gordon, Niecie and Shirley Turner, Lametria (Richard) Moore and Tina (Mark) Watson; brothers, William V. (Faye) Curd Jr. of Oak Ridge, Ronnie D. Mitchell, Roy (Brenda) Mitchell, Jerry (LaTrondia) Turner; aunts, Clara Hughes of Oak Ridge, Helen Mildred Cason, Wilma Cason and Wilhelmenia (Gregory) Yarbrough; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, CMC Steel family and devoted friend and pastor, Reverend Sanford Miller, Sr.
Friday, May 1, 2020, friends may call New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1933 Texas Avenue, Knoxville, TN at their convenience to view from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A private graveside will follow. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020