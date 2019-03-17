|
|
Erik Edward Henderson
Knoxville, TN
Erik Edward Henderson, age, 52 Of South Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was an exceptional bass player who loved music, graduate of Class of 1985 of South Young High School. His passions were cooking, spending time with family, and was employee of Caremark CVS, fiancee, and going to
movies. He loved his cats Charlie and Simon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kyle and Dorothy Maness, and George and Jewell Henderson, and his dogs Daisy and Bailey. He is survived by his son Hagen Henderson; parents Benny and Brenda Henderson; love of his life fiancee Cherylyn Taylor,
special aunt Mary Sharon "Sissy" Benson, and special pets (cats Charlie and Simon). The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Memorial Service will follow. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019