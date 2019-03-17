Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Edward Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik Edward Henderson Obituary
Erik Edward Henderson

Knoxville, TN

Erik Edward Henderson, age, 52 Of South Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was an exceptional bass player who loved music, graduate of Class of 1985 of South Young High School. His passions were cooking, spending time with family, and was employee of Caremark CVS, fiancee, and going to

movies. He loved his cats Charlie and Simon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kyle and Dorothy Maness, and George and Jewell Henderson, and his dogs Daisy and Bailey. He is survived by his son Hagen Henderson; parents Benny and Brenda Henderson; love of his life fiancee Cherylyn Taylor,

special aunt Mary Sharon "Sissy" Benson, and special pets (cats Charlie and Simon). The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Memorial Service will follow. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now