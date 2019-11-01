Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Erma Jean Yates Raines

Erma Jean Yates Raines Obituary
Erma Jean Yates Raines

Knoxville - Erma Jean Yates Raines, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on October 31, 2019 at NHC Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Raines, brother, Kenneth Yates and sister, Helen Corum. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Seibert and Kay Baker, son Jimmy Raines, grandchildren, Dave Seibert, Mark Seibert, Ashley Zegar, Amanda Smith, Allison Williams, Alec Raines, Glenn Holston and Gretchen Pickett, thirteen great grandchildren. Mrs. Raines was a longtime member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, October 3, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. The family appreciates the care given by NHC Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Association (autismspeaks.org) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
