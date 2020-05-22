|
|
Ermia J. Shephard
Ermia J. Shephard was born on the 27th of September 1939 to Perry and Ada (Patty) Nolan in a coal mining camp near Harlan, Kentucky. She passed away peacefully on the 29th of April 2020 at her home in Harker Heights, Texas where she resided for 34 years.
Affectionately known as Norma Jean, she was the fifth child of eight children. Her father, a coal miner, moved the family around from mining camps between Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee. After arriving in Knoxville TN, her mother decided this would be the place they'd call home and raise their children. As an adult, Norma Jean would eventually leave Knoxville, but know that Knoxville never left her mind nor her heart.
She worked at Jim Robbins Seatbelt Company in Knoxville, TN before moving to Fort Hood, TX in 1975. In Fort Hood, she worked for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) for 15 years and later Mobil-Exxon in Temple, TX from where she retired in 1997.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Nolan (New York) and Arthur Nolan, (Knoxville, TN); sisters, Ida L. Jackson (Killeen, TX) and Dorothy Williams (Clarksville, TN).
Survived by children, Carolyn "Cricket" Murray (Jarvis) of Lorton, VA; Donald R Woods (Darlene) of Knoxville, TN; Natalie McCarrell (James deceased) of Killeen, TX, Darrell C Woods of Belton, TX and Latwan M Shephard of Missouri City, TX; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Alvin C. Nolan (Lorna) of Fresno CA and Charles E. Nolan (Edith) of Knoxville, TN; sister, Marcia N. Humphrey of Kansas City, MO; many nieces and nephews.
To all her family and friends, from Knoxville Norma Jean came and to Knoxville, Norma Jean returns.
Sunday, May 24, 2020, a private graveside will take place. Elder Eric Satterfield will officiate. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2020