|
|
Ernest Bellew
Knoxville - Ernest (Bub) Frances Bellew of Knoxville passed away on the first of January. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one-years, Mary Elizabeth, son Randy (Sherry), granddaughter April, sister Sharon Westerfield, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ernest was born in Owensboro, Kentucky December 30, 1938. He met and married Mary Elizabeth in 1958 in Owensboro where they lived as he began a career in the grocery business before moving to Tennessee. He was a devoted husband, member of All Saints Catholic Church, and avid IndyCar racing fan.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later through Click Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020