Ernest Burnett Moore
Knoxville - Ernest Burnett Moore, age 93, of Knoxville, Tennessee entered his Heavenly eternal home peacefully on October 27, 2020. "I fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all of them also that love His appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and adoring grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Perdikes and stepfather Chris Perdikes. He is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years, Margaret Haynes Moore; his three children Debbie Woods (husband Larry), Connie Craft (deceased husband Nemar) and Scott Moore (wife Lorie), grandchildren Brandon Heck (wife Chezlee), Courtney Chapman (husband Jamie), Brooke Cottrell (husband Dorian), Weston Scott Moore, Candice Dingus, and Billy Heck Jr., one great granddaughter, Hensley Heck and one great grandson due in December. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and prior charter member of Christ United Methodist Church where he served in numerous positions including his favorites as Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. After graduating from high school, he volunteered at the age of 17 for the U.S. Army. He served in Germany during World War II for two years. After being discharged with honors, Ernest graduated from Knoxville Business College where he met the love of his life. He was employed by Wells Fargo Armed Services for 34 years as District Manager. He was honored as National Manager of the Year at the Hotel del Coronada in San Diego, California. After retirement, Ernest enjoyed spending time with his family - especially grandchildren and great granddaughter. He also traveled to different countries with family and friends. His favorite places were Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and his condo in Panama City Beach, Florida. Special thank you to UT Medical Center staff for their love and care. Friends may come by at their convenience 9:00am - 5:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service. Funeral services will be officiated by Dr. Jerry Vittatoe and special music by Mike Tipton. Pallbearers: Scott Moore, Brandon Heck, Weston Moore, Jamie Chapman, Larry Woods, Gene Bayless. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Gideons International, 711 Hall of Fame Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917 or to Clear Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721 - both dear to his heart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com