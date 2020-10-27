Ernest Douglas England



Maryville - Ernest Douglas England (Doug) age 84 of Maryville passed away peacefully at home, October 25, 2020. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed sports, old westerns, hugs, and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Nora England, brothers Buck and Gary England and sister, Laverne Lyle.



Survived by his loving wife and long-time friend of 16 years, Mattie Mills England; son Michael England (Renee) of Florida; daughters, Natalie Harris of Ohio and Nicole Luechtefeld (Jeff) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Josie Luechtefeld, Jace Luechtefeld, Amanda England, Victoria England, and Matthew England; step-granddaughter, Rylee Luechtefeld; great-grandchild, Joseph Michael Walland; sister, Sue Armstrong (Charlie) of Kentucky; brothers, Bob England (Brenda) of Indiana, and Randy England (Karen) of Indiana; step-children, Robby Cooper (Connie) of Louisville, TN, Teresa Burgin (Stan) of Burnsville, NC and a host of other family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys for the great care he received. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Chilhowee View Cemetery, Rev. Todd McKeehan officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.









