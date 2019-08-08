Services
Ernest E. Hall, Jr.

Knoxville - Ernest Eugene Hall, Jr., departed this life into eternal rest and tranquility on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was 61.

He graduated from Rule High School in 1975, was a 20-year Marine Corps veteran and worked for 24 years for Melaleuca Incorporated at the time of his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Revelta and Earnest Eugene Hall, Sr.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Karen; their four children: Ernest III, Demetrice, Shannon and Adrian; 8 grandchildren: Kaela, Destiny, Ashleigh, Karin, Kai, Dakotah, Maddox and Jackson; his son-in-law Jay; his only sibling, Michael; along with scores of relatives and friends who loved him immensely.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1933 Texas Avenue, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow. The final resting place will be at New Gray Cemetery following the service. Military honors and a white dove release will conclude the services.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Hall's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
