Ernest Eugene Johnson
Lenoir City - Ernest Eugene Johnson, age 66, of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning at Parkwest Hospital. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Ernie loved to watch racing, fish and spend time with his family. He retired from LCUB and a member of Center View Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Johnson, and brother, Bob Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Connie Johnson; children and spouses, Justin (Bubba) and Tori Gallagher of Lancing, TN, Brittany (Dorothy) and David Hampton of Kingston; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Stanley, Donnie and John R. Johnson; sister, Alice Bivens; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bo Selvidge officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneral home.com