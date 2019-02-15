|
Ernest Eugene (Gene) Pickett
Knoxville, TN
Ernest Eugene (Gene) Pickett, age 51, of Knoxville, formerly of Whitwell, TN passed away Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019 Turkey Creek Medical Center.
Gene graduated from the University of Tennessee with multiple Masters Degrees in nursing and business. He has been providing health care in the community for over 30 years. Gene touched many lives and was dedicated solely to helping others. He enjoyed traveling, trips to the ocean, Key West and wood working.
Gene is survived by Gerald Snelling of Knoxville; mother, Linda Pickett; father and step mother, Ernest and Sue Pickett; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jackie Pickett; niece, Samantha Pickett; nephew, Jacob Pickett all of Whitwell, TN; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends, and his newest Corgi buddy, Prince Harry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Dr. Katherine M. Lasater officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. (CST) on Sunday at Red Hill Cemetery in Whitwell for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley www.bgctnv.org.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Gene Pickett. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019