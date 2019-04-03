|
Ernest "Buster" Forbes Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Ernest "Buster" Forbes, Sr., born June 25, 1953 and departed this life March 30, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Margaret Johnson Forbes; brother, Glen Forbes; sister, Gene Alridge, and nephew, Zykeise Forbes.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, wife, Linda Forbes; children, Nekita (Nick) Slappy, Lashandia Martin, Jimmy, Jarvis, and Brian (Tameka)Harper, Shatoya (Tony) Myers, and Ernest Forbes Jr., 17 grandchildren; sisters; Marie (Willie) Chapel, Ada, Bobbie, and Mamie Forbes; brothers, Walter Buckley, and Jesse, Frank (Libby) and Leon Forbes; father and mother-in-law, Dan and Jessie Harper, a host of nieces, nephews; other family and friends to include devoted friend, Clarence Yancey and longtime family friends from The Ridge, Sensabough, Mobley , and Thomas families.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Forbes Mansion 3030 Woodbine Avenue Knoxville, TN 37914.
