|
|
Ernest Jacob Nelson
Knoxville - Nelson, Ernest J. passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. This kind and generous gentleman will be forever missed, and never forgotten by all who knew him. He enjoyed a 38 year long career with IBM in Endicott, NY and Boca Raton, FL. He was preceded in death by his wives Lucile( Bilo) Spencer Nelson, Connie Nelson; and Faith King Nelson; brother George; sisters Ruth, Marian and Cecilia. He is survived by sons, Bernie (Ann); David (Judy) and daughter, Marilyn Decker Nelson (Bill). Grandchildren: Russ and Ron; Brooke and Summer; Mary Faith and Betsy. Great-Grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel, Elliot, Olivia, Spencer, Trevor, Brooke, Summer, Gabriel, Willa, and Jesse. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, January 29 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Knoxville, TN, immediately followed by a 2:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. George Doebler. Then family and friends will meet at 3:00pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery for interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020