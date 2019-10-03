Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oak Valley Baptist Church
194 Hampton Rd.
Oak Ridge, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Valley Baptist Church
194 Hampton Rd.
Oak Ridge, TN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Heyward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Jerome Heyward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Jerome Heyward Obituary
Ernest Jerome Heyward

Oak Ridge - Ernest Jerome Heyward, 69, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away Septermber 28, 2019.

Preceded in death by his son, Rashad J. Heyward, Sr. and adopted daughter, Charmion Heyward.

Left to mourn his passing, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Cassie M. (Greene) Heyward; his two daughters, Lieutenant Colonel Uche T. Heyward of Woodbridge, VA and Mrs. Jocelyn N. Heyward-Tharpe (Antonio) of Oak Ridge, TN; seven grandchildren and a host of other family and many friends.

Saturday, October 5, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Reverend Derrick Hammond, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800--824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now