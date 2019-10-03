|
Ernest Jerome Heyward
Oak Ridge - Ernest Jerome Heyward, 69, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away Septermber 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by his son, Rashad J. Heyward, Sr. and adopted daughter, Charmion Heyward.
Left to mourn his passing, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Cassie M. (Greene) Heyward; his two daughters, Lieutenant Colonel Uche T. Heyward of Woodbridge, VA and Mrs. Jocelyn N. Heyward-Tharpe (Antonio) of Oak Ridge, TN; seven grandchildren and a host of other family and many friends.
Saturday, October 5, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Reverend Derrick Hammond, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800--824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019