Ernest Lee DuBose was peacefully called from labor to reward on Friday, February 14, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Born July 25, 1934 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ernest was the eldest child born to the union of the late Theodore and Anna Dixon DuBose. He was reared by his uncle Willie B. Dixon and his wife, Gladys in the Lonsdale area along with his siblings.
Ernest retired from Knox County Schools and worked at K-Trans (presently Knox Area Transit - KAT) and Wal-Mart for several years. He enjoyed a good ol' conversation, loved to garden, shop for clothes, take pictures with his "many" cameras and cook.
Preceded in death by his son, Vincent Lee Dubose; parents; siblings, Nellie, Jimmy and Willie DuBose; father and mother-in-law, Willie Sr. and Eddie Mae Williams; brother-in-law, Willie Williams, Jr. and son-in-law, Reverend Ezell F. Garner, Jr.
Survived by his loving devoted wife of 65 years, Annie M. Dubose; daughters, Pamela L. Dubose Garner and Andrea M. Dubose; grandchildren, Ezell F. III, Angela L. and Jonathan Garner; sisters-in-law, Ernestine Williams and Roxie C. (William) Rodgers; nephews, Troy O. (Jackie) Miller DuBose, James (Barti) DuBose, Charles (Gwen) DuBose, Gregory (Nanette) Rodgers, Sr., Victor (Yolanda) Rodgers; niece, Natalia (Bishop Kevin A.) Perry; great nephews, Jaden DuBose and Gregory (CiCi) Rodgers, Jr.; great niece, Nakevia Perry; a host of other family and friends to include the Dixon, DuBose, Strong, Tate and Thurman families.
Sunday, February 23, 2020, the family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. with 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Cherry Street Church of God, 729 S. Cherry Street, Knoxville, TN. Elder Eric Satterfield, Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Bishop Zack Flack will officiate. Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Mr. DuBose will be entombed at Highland Memorial Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020