Ernest Myrl Giles
Loudon - Ernest Myrl Giles age 71 of Loudon passed away Thursday evening, November 14, 2019. He loved fishing, races, football games, and riding through old country roads. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Carrie Tuck Giles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Colleen Russell Giles, Cedric and Patrina Howard Giles, Orvis Giles, Ray and Shirley Kirkland Giles; grandparents, Wiley and Zula White Giles, Ira Tobe and Bertha Tuck. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Larry Coley of Lenoir City, Phyllis Giles Pickle of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law, Wanda Russell Giles; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Kristy Giles Reed. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Loudon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019