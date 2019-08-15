|
Ernest "Ernie" N. Conner
Knoxville - Ernest "Ernie" N. Conner, age 87, of Knoxville, passed quietly into Heaven on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Ernie was born on May 1, 1932 to The Rev. E.E Conner and his wife Shirley. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and then attended Carson Newman College. Ernie earned his degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. He taught school and became a principal before leaving education to pursue a career in insurance. Ernie was in insurance for over 58 years. He owned the Price-Conner agency in Knoxville where he loved to serve people. Ernie was a gifted singer and spent many years singing in a gospel quartet and praising God's name. He was a former member of Sevier Heights Baptist where he served as a deacon and taught a Sunday School class, and a current member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Ernie was a husband who loved his family and grandchildren and an occasional good round of golf.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Jo Boling, Bette Hewitt, Bobbie Williams, Anne Estes, and Jimmie Flood. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Zane Belk Conner; children, Channa Conner Smith and husband David, Brent Conner and wife Mendy; grandchildren, Katie and Conner Merrell, Joshua, Caleb, Benjamin, and Matthew Conner; brother, Cecil Conner and wife Mary Ann; sister, Linda Brown and husband Don.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. We will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 10:45 am on Saturday, August 17 for a 11:00 am Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute memorial donations to the of Tennessee, Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Special thanks to Dr. John Showalter and staff for their love and care.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019