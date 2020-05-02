Services
Ernest Price Obituary
Knoxville - Ernest A. Price (Allen) age 74 of Knoxville, TN passed away on May 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert E. and Nellie Ruth Price; brothers, J.B., H.L., Frank and Don Price. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susan and children, Jill (Greg) and Scott (Edna) and grandsons, Patrick, Cale and Eli; sisters, Beatrice Westfall, Ruth Payne, Judy Hall and Nancy Hall. Allen served in the U.S. Army and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Being an avid fisherman he enjoyed all the lakes in East Tennessee. Especially Melton Hill Lake. He was also a closet Alabama football fan. The Price family is grateful for friends and family who have made themselves available on this journey. Services at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020
