Ernest Ray Clabough
Knoxville - Ernest "Ray" Clabough, age 80, passed away at home with his family after a short battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Shelba Clabough, parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. Survived by daughter Cheryl Suffridge (Ansil), son Barry Clabough (Louanne), grandchildren Derek Childress (Dana), Susannah Clabough, Phillip Clabough, Amanda Thornton (Zach), Aaron Suffridge (Alanna), great-grandchildren Serenity Childress, Maggie Thornton, and Matilda Thornton. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Monday, January 13, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery, 4828 Salem Church Road, for a 2:00pm graveside service, Rev. Gary Capps officiating. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020