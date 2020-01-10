Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Clabough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ray Clabough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Ray Clabough Obituary
Ernest Ray Clabough

Knoxville - Ernest "Ray" Clabough, age 80, passed away at home with his family after a short battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Shelba Clabough, parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. Survived by daughter Cheryl Suffridge (Ansil), son Barry Clabough (Louanne), grandchildren Derek Childress (Dana), Susannah Clabough, Phillip Clabough, Amanda Thornton (Zach), Aaron Suffridge (Alanna), great-grandchildren Serenity Childress, Maggie Thornton, and Matilda Thornton. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Monday, January 13, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery, 4828 Salem Church Road, for a 2:00pm graveside service, Rev. Gary Capps officiating. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -