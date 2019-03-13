|
Ernest S. Sayne Jr.
Maryville, TN
Ernest S. Sayne Jr., age 78 of Maryville passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019.
He retired in electrical sales and worked as a conductor on the train at Dollywood after retiring. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He spent his life spreading the love of Christ with everyone he met. His favorite verse was Joshua 1:9. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ina Sayne; sister, Barbara Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Sayne; daughter, Tonya (Roger) Scarbro; son, Rocky (Christy) Sayne; grandchildren, Derek and Demi Scarbro, Allyson and Alyssa Sayne; sister, Lena Mae Mallory.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN, with the service to follow at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Bart Pederson officiating.
Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 15 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019