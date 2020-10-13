Ernest Sharp
Knoxville - Ernest Lee Sharp, age 90, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. "Ernie" was a member of Central Baptist Church, served as a deacon, enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school class. He was a 1948 Young High School Graduate and a member of the football and basketball teams. Ernie served our country in the United States Army and specialized in radio and field military equipment repair. He served as Journeyman, Foreman, Superintendent, Vice President and President of Broadway Electric Service/BESCO with his partners, Rodney Napier Sr. and Rodney Napier, Jr. He was a member of IBEW Local 270 and was an instructor for the Local Electrical Apprenticeship program. Ernie enjoyed coaching football and baseball at Inskip-Norwood Recreation Park. Ernie is preceded in death by loving wife, Clara Belle Miller Sharp; parents, Louis H. Sharp and Maxie G. Sharp; sisters, Louise and Patsy Sharp and brother, Jimmy Sharp. He is survived by, sons, Terry (Angela) Sharp, Steve Sharp; 7 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and many close friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for a 2:30pm Graveside Service with Pastor Monty Walton officiating. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
