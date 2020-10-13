1/1
Ernest Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Sharp

Knoxville - Ernest Lee Sharp, age 90, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. "Ernie" was a member of Central Baptist Church, served as a deacon, enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school class. He was a 1948 Young High School Graduate and a member of the football and basketball teams. Ernie served our country in the United States Army and specialized in radio and field military equipment repair. He served as Journeyman, Foreman, Superintendent, Vice President and President of Broadway Electric Service/BESCO with his partners, Rodney Napier Sr. and Rodney Napier, Jr. He was a member of IBEW Local 270 and was an instructor for the Local Electrical Apprenticeship program. Ernie enjoyed coaching football and baseball at Inskip-Norwood Recreation Park. Ernie is preceded in death by loving wife, Clara Belle Miller Sharp; parents, Louis H. Sharp and Maxie G. Sharp; sisters, Louise and Patsy Sharp and brother, Jimmy Sharp. He is survived by, sons, Terry (Angela) Sharp, Steve Sharp; 7 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and many close friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for a 2:30pm Graveside Service with Pastor Monty Walton officiating. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved