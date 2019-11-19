|
|
Ernest Winford (Jimmy) Johnson, Sr.
Ernest Winford Johnson, Sr., (Jimmy), of Knoxville, Tennessee, departed this life on November 11, 2019, and joined his eternal life with God. He was of the Pentecostal Faith. He enjoyed gospel singing with a passion, singing it, as well as listening to it. He had a very quiet and gentle spirit and would always meet you with a smile. He was a peacemaker. He was a former member of several gospel groups, including: The Songs of Joy of Cleveland, Ohio, The Spiritual Tones, The Southern Travelers, and the Spiritual Uplifters, all of Knoxville, Tennessee and the Men's Chorus of Mt. Moriah F.B.H. Church.
He was a great rifleman and a devout member of the National Rifle Association; however, his expertise was in archery. During his time as a member of the National Field Archery Association, he won 1st Place SMBHF Championship, in 2003, in the Consolidated Indoor Shoots and won 2nd Place in the Southeastern Regional Shoots in Florida. He was a member of Keblah Temple #78, Alcoa Consistory #175, of the AASR 32nd Degree, and CC Russell #262 F&AM. Ernest was a retiree of Alcoa Aluminum Company.
He leaves to cherish his fondest memories: loving and devoted wife, Emma; son, Ernest W. Johnson II; daughter, Dr. Kahn S. Johnson, both of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Jamal La'Sean Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Jerrell Alexander and Gabriell Johnson, both of Chicago, IL and Xavier Johnson of Los Angeles, CA; great grandchildren, Yasmine, La'Sean, Rose, Brook'lyn, Tatum, Ava, and Zion; sister, Yvonne Johnson of Chicago, IL; brother, Ernest W. (Irma) Johnson of Chicago, IL; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Retha Beal and Saundra (Felix) Beal-Phillips; a host of nieces and nephews.
Friday, November 22, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Ernest's life immediately following at Mount Moriah Fire Baptized Holiness Church, 2001 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN. Pastor Franklin Brown officiating and Bishop Alfred E. Williams is the eulogist. An entombment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019