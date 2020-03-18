|
Ernest (Ernie) Woodby
Kodak - Ernest (Ernie) Woodby age 83 of Kodak passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by Parents, Otha & Maude Woodby; Brother, Bill Woodby, Daughter & Son, Janet and Curtis (Buster) Woodby; Son-in-law, Rocky Kirby. Survivors: Wife, Mae Woodby; Daughter, Vicki Kirby; Son, Randy Woodby; Granddaughters, Kandace (Michael) Crisp, Kerry Kirby, Heather (James) Forrester, Abigail Weaver; Great-Grandchildren, Melanie and Mikey Crisp, Deondre Badgett, Xavier Winton, Shaiylon Forrester; Sisters, Sue (Howell) Witenbarger, Pat (Chuck) Boston, Kathy (Gary) Branch, Katie (Joe) Russell, Wilma Woodby; Brothers, Bud (Sharon) Woodby, Johnny (Pricilla) Woodby, Gary (Terry) Woodby. Several Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by McCarty Funeral Directors Sevierville.
