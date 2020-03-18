Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Woodby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest (Ernie) Woodby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest (Ernie) Woodby Obituary
Ernest (Ernie) Woodby

Kodak - Ernest (Ernie) Woodby age 83 of Kodak passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by Parents, Otha & Maude Woodby; Brother, Bill Woodby, Daughter & Son, Janet and Curtis (Buster) Woodby; Son-in-law, Rocky Kirby. Survivors: Wife, Mae Woodby; Daughter, Vicki Kirby; Son, Randy Woodby; Granddaughters, Kandace (Michael) Crisp, Kerry Kirby, Heather (James) Forrester, Abigail Weaver; Great-Grandchildren, Melanie and Mikey Crisp, Deondre Badgett, Xavier Winton, Shaiylon Forrester; Sisters, Sue (Howell) Witenbarger, Pat (Chuck) Boston, Kathy (Gary) Branch, Katie (Joe) Russell, Wilma Woodby; Brothers, Bud (Sharon) Woodby, Johnny (Pricilla) Woodby, Gary (Terry) Woodby. Several Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by McCarty Funeral Directors Sevierville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -