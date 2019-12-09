Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Oak Ridge - Ernestine Helton Biddle, 88, of the Solway Community, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born May 12, 1931 in Sevierville, the daughter of Ernest Wade Helton and Reba Suttles Helton.

Mrs. Biddle was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She retired from ORTEC where she was a lab supervisor. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lloyd Biddle Sr., September 25, 2016.

She is survived by sons, E. L. Biddle Jr. and wife Missy of Newport, TN and Robert Lee Biddle of Loudon, TN; daughter Gail Pappas of Oak Ridge; brothers Herbert Leon Helton and wife Shirley and Raymond Leroy Helton and wife Barbara, all of Sevier county; and 4 grandchildren, Jonathan E. Biddle, Erin Leigh Biddle, Christopher Silas Pappas and Selina Kay Pappas.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 1pm with Rev. Bobby McCoy officiating and burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
