Ernestine Bomar
Knoxville - Ernestine Bomar of Knoxville, transitioned from this earthly life to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ft. Sanders NHC. Ernestine was born on June 16, 1951 to the union of James and Agnes Bomar in Knoxville TN.
Ernestine affectionately known as Littlegal was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James, Edward, Floyd Bomar, Sister Beulah Ann Bomar, and sister-in-law, DeLois Bomar.
Ernestine leaves to cherish fond memories brothers Walter Lee and Charles Bomar. Sisters Betty Jean and Christine (her twin), loving and devoted nieces, Agnes (Carl) Freeman, Terry Burns, Carolyn Bomar, and Felecia King; sister-in-law, Lee Bertha Bomar, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including the Thompson, McMillan, Crawley, and Crawford families.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 11:30-12:00p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Churchhill Moore officiating. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following the service. Ms. Bomar will lie-in-state on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12-6p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
.