Ernestine "Tenie" Hayes
Knoxville - Ernestine "Tenie" Hayes, was the seventh of nine children born to Charlie and Emma Hayes. Born, November 30, 1952 and departed this life, October 22, 2019 to be with our heavenly Father.
She leaves to mourn, sisters, Mamie Thomas, Davena Hayes and Olivia (Ronald) Sumpter; brothers, Charles (Darlene) Hayes III, Willie Hayes, Hubert Hayes and David ( Celeste) Hayes; sons, Anthony Hayes and Marcus (Jackie) Hayes; a host of grandchildren, great
grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial dinner will be held in her memory, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., the Club house, corner of Linden and Bertrand Ave.
The family greatly appreciate the kindness and heartfelt sympathy shown during our great sorrow.
Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019