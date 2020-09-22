1/
Ernestine Hutcheson "Ernie" Ingle
1926 - 2020
Ernestine "Ernie" Hutcheson Ingle

Knoxville - Ernestine ("Ernie") Hutcheson Lawless Ingle died September 21, 2020. Ernie was born May 19, 1926, in Tusculum, Tennessee. She was the youngest child of Woodson Hutcheson and Emma Patton Hutcheson. In addition to her parents, Ernie was predeceased by husbands Henry Lawless and Roy Ingle; brothers Burton, Doyle, Edwin, Robert and Wilson Hutcheson; and sisters Imogene (Ima) Humpston, Vera Holt, Lucille Hutcheson, Maxine Hutcheson and Inez Hutcheson.

She is survived by brothers Tom Hutcheson and Jim Hutcheson, sister Mary Ann Hardwick, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ernie was a long-time member and former employee of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City (Knoxville, Tennessee). In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be given to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City.

The family also extends its thanks to the staffs of Windsor Gardens Assisted Living and Shannondale Health Care for their assistance and support in Ernie's later years.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ingle family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
