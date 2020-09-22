Ernestine "Ernie" Hutcheson Ingle
Knoxville - Ernestine ("Ernie") Hutcheson Lawless Ingle died September 21, 2020. Ernie was born May 19, 1926, in Tusculum, Tennessee. She was the youngest child of Woodson Hutcheson and Emma Patton Hutcheson. In addition to her parents, Ernie was predeceased by husbands Henry Lawless and Roy Ingle; brothers Burton, Doyle, Edwin, Robert and Wilson Hutcheson; and sisters Imogene (Ima) Humpston, Vera Holt, Lucille Hutcheson, Maxine Hutcheson and Inez Hutcheson.
She is survived by brothers Tom Hutcheson and Jim Hutcheson, sister Mary Ann Hardwick, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ernie was a long-time member and former employee of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City (Knoxville, Tennessee). In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be given to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City.
The family also extends its thanks to the staffs of Windsor Gardens Assisted Living and Shannondale Health Care for their assistance and support in Ernie's later years.
