Ernestine Morigne
Ernestine Morigne was born December 31, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She peacefully slept away to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee at West Hills Health and Rehab. Ernestine was a member of Immaculate Conception.

Preceded in death by her husband, Sir Walter Jones; Parents, L.H. Morigne, Birdie Bone, Brother Richard Leroy Morigne, Sister Marguerite Triplett and nephews Perry Washington

She leaves to cherish her memories, cousins; Valeria McBee, Viola Robinson-Williamson, Michael McBee, William McBee, Marian Billingsley and special cousin Marilyn Billingsley and a niece and nephew along with a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a Graveside Service on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, 1916 M.L King Jr. Blvd, Knoxville TN 37915. Social distancing and face masks are mandated. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
