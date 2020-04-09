|
|
Ernestine Stuart Branner "Steamboat" 69, of Knoxville, TN, departed this life, peacefully, April 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Tina was born July 20, 1950 in Appalachia, VA to Harry Stuart and Mamie Ellis.
She attended Knoxville College and worked at the Knox County Health Department in Social Services for the past 41 years.
Faithful member of Logan Temple AME Zion Church, where she served in many capacities. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing in multiple choirs in the Knoxville community, and traveling with her church, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, mother, brother, Pete Lawrence, and sister, Velma Jones.
She is survived by sons, CJ (Leilani) Branner and Tracy (Fiancé Michelle) Branner; grandchildren, Andrea Barrientos, Maraea (Charles) Clark, Trashay Branner, Eric Branner, Jada Branner, and Taya Branner; great-grandson, Tyson Ellison and great-granddaughter, Iris Clark (due in June); siblings, Ronnie Davis, Paul Davis, Robert Stuart, Walter Stuart, Harry Stuart, Valerie Coats, Willie May Cox, Ann Grant, Willie Jones, Lynette Stuart, Josie Ellis and countless nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Open visitation, 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914.
A private burial will be held Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Logan Temple AME Zion Church c/o Sand Ceremony in honor of Tina Branner, 2744 Selma Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020