Dr. Ernie R. Varner
Lenoir City - Dr. Ernie R. Varner - age 59 of Lenoir City passed away Friday morning, July 10, 2020. Ernie graduated from Lenoir City High School, received his Bachelors Degree from Lee College and his Doctorate of Ministry from Pentecostal Theological Seminary. Ernie began his ministry doing Evangelism all over the world. He pastored Red Bank Church of God in Red Bank, Tennessee and has pastored Sixth Avenue Church of God for 23 years. He served on the multiple state ministry boards, was Chairman of Calling and Ministry Seminars for the Church of God, and State Administrative Coordinator. Ernie was passionate about missions, building churches all over the world and had founded El Faro Iglesia Cristiano as an outreach to the Latino community in Lenoir City. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest R. Varner; brothers, James Ray Varner and Larry Wayne Varner. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Angeleea Wright Varner; daughter and son-in-law, Rev. Rachel and Russ Barker; son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Courtney Varner; grandchildren: Silas, Eli, Isaac, and Ariel; mother, Joyce Goins Varner; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Jill Varner; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Rev. David Snyder; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Lee D. and Frankie Ann Wright; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rev. Andre and Renee Wright along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11:30 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sixth Ave, Church of God Missions. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com