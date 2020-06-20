Ervin E. Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ervin E. Mason

Knoxville - Ervin E. Mason, age 88 entered in the gates of heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, sister, and 3 sons. Ervin was a faithful member of Cherry St. Church of God. He retired from Robert Shaw after 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted daughters, Kathy Mason and Angela Hart; brother, Cornelius Mason Jr., 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren , 7 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, with Elder Eric Satterfield officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved