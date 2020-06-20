Ervin E. Mason
Knoxville - Ervin E. Mason, age 88 entered in the gates of heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, sister, and 3 sons. Ervin was a faithful member of Cherry St. Church of God. He retired from Robert Shaw after 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted daughters, Kathy Mason and Angela Hart; brother, Cornelius Mason Jr., 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren , 7 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, with Elder Eric Satterfield officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.