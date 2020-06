Ervin E. MasonKnoxville - Ervin E. Mason, age 88 entered in the gates of heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, sister, and 3 sons. Ervin was a faithful member of Cherry St. Church of God. He retired from Robert Shaw after 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted daughters, Kathy Mason and Angela Hart; brother, Cornelius Mason Jr., 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren , 7 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, with Elder Eric Satterfield officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com