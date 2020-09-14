Ervin Henry Miller
Knoxville - Ervin Henry Miller age 79, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents Tilden Miller and Lilly Dishman, sons Lindsay Miller and Anthony Miller; and grandson Dean Miller. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Vernie Miller, daughter Marilyn Cole and son-in-law Billy, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friend Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm officiated by Lynn Miller. Family and Friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery following the service at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm interment service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.