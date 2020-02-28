|
|
Ervin Ray Simmons
Loudon - Ervin Ray Simmons, age 65 of Loudon, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. Ray was born to the late Ervin C. and Christine (Smith) Simmons in Loudon, Tennessee. A graduate of Loudon High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College, Ray was a scholar and a basketball athlete. Ray served his country as an Air National Guardsman. He worked as a Field Operator for ORNL, K25, Y12 and X10. Ray loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an active participant in his community. Currently he was an active member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church; he was a member of the Advisory Board of the Loudon Parks and Recreation Committee as well as supporting efforts to rehabilitate the historical Rosenwald Dunbar School in Loudon.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Allen Love, William Smith and Jan Smith.
He is survived by his children and spouses, Rayven and Blake Chaney, Loudon, Kiah and Troy Bachman, Charlotte, NC and Zach Simmons, Knoxville; grandchildren, Cayden and Brock Chaney; sisters, Michela Lewis, Pamela Wells and Linda Coffey; special friend, Jane Wilkerson; former wife, Marian "Pat" Simmons; several nieces and nephews.
Services honoring and remembering Ray Simmons will be held 7:00 PM Monday, March 2nd, McGill Click Chapel with Elder Bobby Fields and Rev. Nick Jones officiating. A private interment will be held in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020