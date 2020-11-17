Esta Mae Ogle
Knoxville - Ogle, Esta Mae - age 91, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. Esta was of the Baptist faith and was in the first graduating class of Baptist Hospital's nursing program. She was an avid golfer and tennis player in her younger years. Esta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Ogle; parents, Claude and Kate Edwards; brothers, Howard, Robert, and Ray Edwards. She is survived by her special niece Esta Edwards Elizondo and husband Frank, of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Joan Edwards of Houston, TX; special cousin, Tina Horne and husband Carlos, of Knoxville, TN; special niece, Gina Ogle and husband Chris, of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Marvin Ogle, of Greeneville, TN; sister-in-law, Carolyn Davis, of Evans, GA; and many other dear nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike. The family encourages all that wish to attend the service to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The service will be streamed live on Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel's facebook page for all who are unable or are uncomfortable attending. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com