1/1
Esta Mae Ogle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esta Mae Ogle

Knoxville - Ogle, Esta Mae - age 91, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. Esta was of the Baptist faith and was in the first graduating class of Baptist Hospital's nursing program. She was an avid golfer and tennis player in her younger years. Esta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Ogle; parents, Claude and Kate Edwards; brothers, Howard, Robert, and Ray Edwards. She is survived by her special niece Esta Edwards Elizondo and husband Frank, of Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Joan Edwards of Houston, TX; special cousin, Tina Horne and husband Carlos, of Knoxville, TN; special niece, Gina Ogle and husband Chris, of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Marvin Ogle, of Greeneville, TN; sister-in-law, Carolyn Davis, of Evans, GA; and many other dear nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike. The family encourages all that wish to attend the service to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The service will be streamed live on Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel's facebook page for all who are unable or are uncomfortable attending. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved