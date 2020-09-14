Estalee Stoffle
Seymour - Estalee Stoffle, age 95 of Seymour, born October 23, 1924 passed away Saturday September 12, 2020. She loved her family and cooking meals for them, including baking chocolate pies and cakes to give to friends and neighbors. Estalee was married for 69 years to the love of her life, Frank. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Ellen Rogers; and siblings, Shady Rogers, Dora Parton, Ruby Davis, Wilburn Rogers, Milburn Rogers, and Eula Mae Sullivan.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Frank Stoffle; daughter, Janice Ammons and husband Lynn; granddaughter, Ashley Iler and husband Gary Wilson; great-granddaughters, Jaden Wilson, Erin Wilson, and Athena Rose; brother-in-law, Raymond Stoffle; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to wish a special thank you to the many caregivers who took care of Estalee.
Graveside services and interment 2 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens with Pastor Gabe Brown officiating. While there will be no receiving line, friends may come between 11 AM - 1 PM Wednesday to view and pay respects at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com