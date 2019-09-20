|
|
Estella Goode
Knoxville - Estella Patton Goode of Knoxville, age 101, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1918 in Eagleville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lillie Jordan Patton; nine siblings; and daughter, Mollie Bussey.
Those left behind to honor her memory is her daughter, Margaret Goode [of Atlanta, GA]; grandchildren: Vincent Bussey [of Los Angeles, California], Alvin (Carol) Bussey [of Clinton Township, MI], and Seleslie Goode [of Knoxville, TN]; great-grandchildren: Lance Steele, Alecia Fears, Chiquita Bussey [all from Detroit, MI], Jayjuan Mitchell, Jaquez (Jonasia) Mitchell, and Essence Goode [all from Knoxville, TN]; and great-great-granddaughter, Aayliah [of Detroit, MI].
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College St, Knoxville, with the Homegoing Celebration to follow with Rev. Elliott Webb officiating. The final resting place will be at Crestview Cemetery following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Arrangements made with integrity by UNITY MORTUARY. Mrs. Goode's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019