1/1
Esther Evelyn Jones (Tootie) Tirado
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther (Tootie) Evelyn Jones Tirado

Seymour - Esther (Tootie) Evelyn Jones Tirado, age 72, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, in Seymour, TN in her home. Esther, born August 17, 1948, was the daughter of the late Jean Mason Jones and Johnny Z. Jones. Esther is survived by her children; Laura Hebert, Joseph Tirado and Jamison Tirado; and her grandchildren, Season Hebert, Savannah Hebert, Justine Hebert, Seth Hebert, and Kaylee Tirado.

Graveside funeral services will be held on November 21, 2020 at 11 am at Lawson's Chapel in Dandridge, TN with Father Gilbert from Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.

The family is extremely grateful to Jerilyn Mason and Caris Healthcare for the care they provided. Appreciated immensely is Mr. Kevin Harden, Tootie's BF, for being Mamaw's partner in crime and giving her so much joy ?.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Esther "Tootie" Jones Tirado to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee (https://ccetn.org/)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lawson's Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved