Esther (Tootie) Evelyn Jones Tirado
Seymour - Esther (Tootie) Evelyn Jones Tirado, age 72, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, in Seymour, TN in her home. Esther, born August 17, 1948, was the daughter of the late Jean Mason Jones and Johnny Z. Jones. Esther is survived by her children; Laura Hebert, Joseph Tirado and Jamison Tirado; and her grandchildren, Season Hebert, Savannah Hebert, Justine Hebert, Seth Hebert, and Kaylee Tirado.
Graveside funeral services will be held on November 21, 2020 at 11 am at Lawson's Chapel in Dandridge, TN with Father Gilbert from Holy Family Catholic Church officiating.
The family is extremely grateful to Jerilyn Mason and Caris Healthcare for the care they provided. Appreciated immensely is Mr. Kevin Harden, Tootie's BF, for being Mamaw's partner in crime and giving her so much joy ?.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Esther "Tootie" Jones Tirado to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee (https://ccetn.org/
)