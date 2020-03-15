|
|
Esther Jean "Gi Gi" Novak Mino Thomas
Farragut - Esther Jean "Gi Gi" Novak Mino Thomas, age 92, of Farragut passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
Gi Gi was of the Catholic faith. She grew up in Bouquet, Pennsylvania and graduated from Penn Township High School in 1944, where she was a cheerleader. She was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler fan most of her life.
Gi Gi is preceded in death by her husband and the father of her children, Joseph S. Mino; parents, Frank Novak and Genevie Anderson Novak.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Todd and Mona Mino of Farragut, Donna Safran of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Jennifer Holt, John Joseph Safran; great grandchildren, Christian and James Todd; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Kathleen Novak of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, or to the ,
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the Esther Jean "Gi Gi" Novak Mino Thomas. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020