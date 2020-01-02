|
|
Esther Vanosdale
Knoxville - Esther Molena (Fox) Vanosdale, age 98 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home. Member of Grace Baptist Church and attended Solway United Methodist Church in her last years. She loved to sing and was choir director in the late forties at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Esther enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting and making many beautiful quilts, treasured by everyone who was honored to own a quilt or eat from her garden. Her saying "WHATEVER", became her answer when Alzheimer took over her life. Esther is greeted in heaven by her husband, Charles W. Vanosdale to whom she was married for 63 years.Parents, Joseph and Ida (Kincer) Fox; brother, Kincer Fox; sister, Hazel Pierce; grandson, Jason Scott; son-in-law, David Miller. Survived by daughters and son-in-law, Charlene Miller, Peggy and Dale Rowe; sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Sterling, Hoyt and Nancy, Bobby and Virginia and Gary and Cindy Vanosdale. She was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews who will be missed by all. Esther was blessed with many extended family and friends. The family sincerely thanks the staff of University of Tennessee Hospice and her granddaughter, Cindy Wilkerson for her loving care over the years. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Henry Lenoir and Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Sunday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 2:00 pm interment. Pallbearers will be grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020