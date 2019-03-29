|
|
Estle Brooks Adams
Knoxville, TN
Estle Brooks Adams, age 79, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Scott County, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her
family. Estle was born May 11, 1939, in Scott County, Virginia, daughter of a coal miner and homemaker, Estle loved her mountain home. She enjoyed
gardening, caring for
others, flowers, and the overall
beauty of God's creation. She was a
member of Grace Baptist Church Afton Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Ora Brooks, and all seven siblings and in-laws. She leaves behind her husband Raymond K. Adams; daughters Catrina Ann and Harold P. Puckett, Michelle Inez and David P. Robertson; grandchildren Anthony K. Robertson, Naaman P. Robertson, Madison C Dentz, Naomi Dentz, and Sarai Robertson; great-grandchild Hank E. Robertson; Brothers Alvin and Marie Brooks, Lester and Edith Brooks, C.B. and Venus Brooks, Dempsey and Inez Brooks, Carlos Brooks, Ralph and Marie Wolfe. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with Brother David Robertson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Virginia for a 2:00 pm graveside service
serving at Pallbearers will be Anthony K. Robertson, Naaman P. Robertson, David P. Robertson, Harold W. Puckett, and Josh Dennis. Online obituary may viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019